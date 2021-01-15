Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $98.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DUK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.54.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,913,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,845,349. Duke Energy has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.12 and its 200-day moving average is $87.55.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.28%.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,714,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,277,250,000 after buying an additional 355,234 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,128,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,717,000 after buying an additional 111,148 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 25.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,957,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $439,053,000 after buying an additional 992,573 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,420,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,888,000 after buying an additional 15,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,378,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,108,000 after buying an additional 50,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

