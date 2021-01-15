Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK opened at $91.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.12 and its 200-day moving average is $87.55. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The firm has a market cap of $67.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 76.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.42.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

