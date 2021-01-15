Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ducommun’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the lowest is $0.65. Ducommun reported earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full-year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ducommun.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $150.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.60 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Ducommun from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Truist upgraded Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.43.

DCO stock opened at $56.83 on Tuesday. Ducommun has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $665.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.58.

In related news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $62,440.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,553.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $55,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 406,640 shares in the company, valued at $22,377,399.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,406 shares of company stock worth $332,630 in the last 90 days. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Ducommun by 194.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 21,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 14,274 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Ducommun by 28.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ducommun by 474.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 18,292 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ducommun by 2.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ducommun by 228.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 8,309 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ducommun (DCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.