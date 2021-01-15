DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DSDVY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

DSDVY traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.65. 22,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,663. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.78. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 1 year low of $32.03 and a 1 year high of $89.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a PE ratio of 49.19 and a beta of 1.03.

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. DSV Panalpina A/S had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that DSV Panalpina A/S will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DSV Panalpina A/S Company Profile

DSV Panalpina A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and sea-air freight services; standard sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

