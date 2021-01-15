Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Now Covered by Analysts at KeyCorp

Research analysts at KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dropbox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.56.
Shares of DBX opened at $22.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Dropbox has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $25.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.89.
In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $187,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $36,199.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,303 shares of company stock worth $895,722 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 5.5% in the third quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 134,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Dropbox by 7.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 472,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,096,000 after acquiring an additional 33,953 shares in the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 1,635,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,507,000 after purchasing an additional 481,935 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 242.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,016,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,577,000 after purchasing an additional 719,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Dropbox during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,024,000. 62.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Dropbox
Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.
