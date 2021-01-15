Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Now Covered by Analysts at KeyCorp

Research analysts at KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dropbox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

Shares of DBX opened at $22.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Dropbox has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $25.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.89.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Dropbox had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Dropbox’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dropbox will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $187,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $36,199.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,303 shares of company stock worth $895,722 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 5.5% in the third quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 134,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Dropbox by 7.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 472,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,096,000 after acquiring an additional 33,953 shares in the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 1,635,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,507,000 after purchasing an additional 481,935 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 242.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,016,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,577,000 after purchasing an additional 719,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Dropbox during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,024,000. 62.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.

