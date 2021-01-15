Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,962 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at $13,531,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Target by 16.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 154,291 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,476,000 after purchasing an additional 22,350 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Target by 13.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 894,707 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $107,302,000 after purchasing an additional 104,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Target by 7.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 657,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $78,797,000 after purchasing an additional 45,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. MKM Partners upgraded Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.32.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $198.01 on Friday. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $90.17 and a 1-year high of $199.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.29 and a 200-day moving average of $154.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $99.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

