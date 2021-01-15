Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 29,411 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 50.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,411 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 232.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Discovery by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Discovery in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DISCA. KeyCorp began coverage on Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Discovery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.37.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $15,735,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 787,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,526,340.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Discovery stock opened at $37.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.53. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $38.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

