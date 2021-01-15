Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Decreases Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,538 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.15% of The J. M. Smucker worth $19,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 316,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,535,000 after acquiring an additional 31,733 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 35,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SJM. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.10.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $112.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.75 and its 200 day moving average is $113.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $91.88 and a 52-week high of $125.62.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 13.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

