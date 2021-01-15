DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Short Interest Down 66.7% in December

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 121,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 486,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSL. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 12,181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 992,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,261,000 after acquiring an additional 29,160 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 43,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE DSL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.58. 382,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,490. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.15. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a one year low of $10.35 and a one year high of $21.14.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%.

About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

