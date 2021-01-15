DoorDash, Inc.’s Quiet Period Will End on January 18th (NYSE:DASH)

DoorDash’s (NYSE:DASH) quiet period will end on Monday, January 18th. DoorDash had issued 33,000,000 shares in its public offering on December 9th. The total size of the offering was $3,366,000,000 based on an initial share price of $102.00. During DoorDash’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, 140166 initiated coverage on DoorDash in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.07.

DASH stock opened at $207.24 on Friday. DoorDash has a twelve month low of $135.38 and a twelve month high of $221.40.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

