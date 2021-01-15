Donald L. Hagan LLC Takes $862,000 Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,310 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000. The Bank of New York Mellon accounts for about 0.6% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 378.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

BK stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.79. 156,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,966,561. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.91. The company has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $50.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BK. TheStreet raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.18.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

See Also: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.