Donald L. Hagan LLC Sells 2,976 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Donald L. Hagan LLC cut its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,936 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,976 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,276,129 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $607,936,000 after purchasing an additional 343,968 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,236,966 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $198,595,000 after acquiring an additional 504,742 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 39.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,686,224 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $143,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905,880 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Juniper Networks by 45.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,633,049 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $142,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,792 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,903,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $62,424,000 after purchasing an additional 175,125 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.84.

JNPR stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.40. The company had a trading volume of 196,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,857,280. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.90. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $26.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $220,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

