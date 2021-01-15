Donald L. Hagan LLC Sells 1,233 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Donald L. Hagan LLC trimmed its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,179,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 88,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

NYSE INGR traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.49. The stock had a trading volume of 9,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,848. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $59.11 and a one year high of $99.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.32. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

