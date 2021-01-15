Donald L. Hagan LLC Has $443,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Donald L. Hagan LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the third quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 39,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 14,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 41,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.31. 417,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,700,576. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $49.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.82.

