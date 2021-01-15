Donald L. Hagan LLC Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:USEP)

Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:USEP) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September comprises 1.5% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USEP. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter worth $3,158,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $731,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $484,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000.

NYSEARCA USEP traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.08. 2,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,022. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $27.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.29.

