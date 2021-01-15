Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by First Financialcorp IN

First Financialcorp IN lowered its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. First Financialcorp IN’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 38,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 9,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 80,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 12,193 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kraus & Co bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $71.67. 34,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,636,975. The company has a market cap of $58.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,551.00, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.65. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.79 and a 52-week high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

In other Dominion Energy news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 901,144 shares in the company, valued at $68,369,795.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on D. UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.42.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.