Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $129.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Dollar Tree has outpaced the industry in the past three months. Sound business fundamentals along with favorable customer response toward assortments have been driving the company’s performance. Moreover, the stock received a boost from robust third-quarter fiscal 2020 results, wherein earnings and sales beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and improved year over year. Earnings were aided by top-line growth and improved margins, while sales benefited from comps growth across segments. Moreover, the company is witnessing favorable initial comps trend in the fiscal fourth quarter. Moreover, it is on track with store rationalization and renovation efforts. However, higher payroll expenses related to frontline associates and field management staff bonuses are concerning. Higher COVID-19-related costs partly hurt margins in the fiscal third quarter.”

DLTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dollar Tree from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.70.

DLTR opened at $109.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $115.45.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.00 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,768. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Witynski sold 12,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $1,394,348.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,524.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,474 shares of company stock worth $9,464,890. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at $339,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 6,560 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

