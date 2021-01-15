Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Dollar General makes up approximately 3.3% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. owned 0.07% of Dollar General worth $34,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 19,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 417.1% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,984,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Dollar General by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 658,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DG traded down $2.00 on Friday, reaching $211.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,989. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $212.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.48. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.40%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.71.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.