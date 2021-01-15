Diversified Trust Co Takes $131,000 Position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,664 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,340,000 after buying an additional 201,300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 37,607 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,156 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,570 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Axle & Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Shares of AXL stock opened at $9.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.44. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.69. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $10.62.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.