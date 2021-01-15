Diversified Trust Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) by 92.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,032 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Portman Ridge Finance were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 22.7% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 270,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 18.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTMN opened at $1.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $82.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.37. Portman Ridge Finance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $2.39.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.79 million during the quarter. Portman Ridge Finance had a negative net margin of 91.87% and a positive return on equity of 7.42%. Equities research analysts expect that Portman Ridge Finance Co. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

PTMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Portman Ridge Finance from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

Portman Ridge Finance Corp. operates as a non-diversified management investment company. The firm targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.

