Diversified Trust Co Acquires New Position in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Clovis Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Clovis Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Clovis Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clovis Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Clovis Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 57.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLVS. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Clovis Oncology from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Clovis Oncology from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.92.

Shares of Clovis Oncology stock opened at $5.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.49. Clovis Oncology has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $11.63. The firm has a market cap of $526.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.10.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.34 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Clovis Oncology will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

