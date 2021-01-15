Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Disco’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Disco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.00.

DSCSY stock opened at $72.85 on Tuesday. Disco has a twelve month low of $31.41 and a twelve month high of $74.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.53 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.71.

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $448.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.15 million. Disco had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 13.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that Disco will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. The company's precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

