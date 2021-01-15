DigixDAO Hits Market Cap of $27.79 Million (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One DigixDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $220.57 or 0.00620382 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DigixDAO has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. DigixDAO has a market cap of $27.79 million and approximately $110,353.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00055185 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005605 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.71 or 0.00429526 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00039314 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1,471.10 or 0.04137687 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00014005 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About DigixDAO

DigixDAO (CRYPTO:DGD) is a N/A token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 126,003 tokens. The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global/dgd . DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

DigixDAO Token Trading

DigixDAO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

