Diane L. Cafritz Sells 17,861 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Stock

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 17,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $1,898,981.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,711.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $106.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.76. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.59 and a fifty-two week high of $109.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.60.
CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 9.8% during the third quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 35,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 73.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 33.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 164,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,150,000 after purchasing an additional 41,006 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in CarMax by 214.1% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 15,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in CarMax by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CarMax Company Profile
CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.
