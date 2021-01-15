Diane L. Cafritz Sells 17,861 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Stock

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 17,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $1,898,981.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,711.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $106.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.76. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.59 and a fifty-two week high of $109.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.60.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KMX. TheStreet upgraded CarMax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. BNP Paribas began coverage on CarMax in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Oppenheimer began coverage on CarMax in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CarMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 9.8% during the third quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 35,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 73.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 33.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 164,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,150,000 after purchasing an additional 41,006 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in CarMax by 214.1% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 15,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in CarMax by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

