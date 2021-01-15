Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) Given a €55.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) received a €55.00 ($64.71) price target from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €51.56 ($60.65).

DLG opened at €49.37 ($58.08) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of €43.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of €39.50. Dialog Semiconductor Plc has a 12 month low of €17.12 ($20.14) and a 12 month high of €48.33 ($56.86).

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

