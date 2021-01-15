Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Hits New 52-Week High at $58.40

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $58.40 and last traded at $57.75, with a volume of 15039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.59.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DLGNF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dialog Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.38 and a 200-day moving average of $46.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.93 and a beta of 1.81.

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Dialog Semiconductor had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $386.42 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dialog Semiconductor Plc will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF)

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

