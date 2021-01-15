Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DLGNF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of DLGNF stock remained flat at $$57.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978. Dialog Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $58.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.93 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.60.

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Dialog Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $386.42 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Dialog Semiconductor will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dialog Semiconductor Company Profile

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

