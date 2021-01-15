Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DLGNF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.00.
Shares of DLGNF stock remained flat at $$57.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978. Dialog Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $58.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.93 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.60.
Dialog Semiconductor Company Profile
Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.
