DEXTools (DEXT) Market Capitalization Achieves $8.88 Million

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. During the last week, DEXTools has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DEXTools token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0954 or 0.00000267 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DEXTools has a market cap of $8.88 million and $333,842.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DEXTools alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00036779 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00112860 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.92 or 0.00254664 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00064236 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00059984 BTC.

DEXTools Token Profile

DEXTools’ total supply is 149,804,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,131,056 tokens. The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io

DEXTools Token Trading

DEXTools can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTools should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEXTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEXTools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEXTools and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.