Devonian Health Group Inc. (GSD.V) (CVE:GSD) Trading 11.1% Higher

Devonian Health Group Inc. (GSD.V) (CVE:GSD) shares traded up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 69,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 43,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a market cap of C$22.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.07, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.14.

Devonian Health Group Inc. (GSD.V) Company Profile (CVE:GSD)

Devonian Health Group Inc engages in the development of botanical drugs. Its lead product candidate is Thykamine, a Phase IIa clinical trial product for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and atopic dermatitis. The company also develops Pantoprazole Magnesium for the treatment of gastric or duodenal ulcers; Cleo-35 for the treatment of hormonal acne in women; and value-added products for dermo-cosmetics.

