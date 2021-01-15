Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $58.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Wohnen AG develops, manages and sells residential properties primarily in Germany and Europe. The company’s operating segments consists of Residential Property, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Deutsche Wohnen AG is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Warburg Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of DWHHF stock opened at $51.70 on Monday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1-year low of $30.53 and a 1-year high of $53.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.53.

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Wohnen had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 145.51%. The business had revenue of $234.58 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deutsche Wohnen will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deutsche Wohnen (DWHHF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.