Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) (FRA:DPW) Given a €50.83 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.83 ($59.80) price objective on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) (FRA:DPW) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DPW. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €46.34 ($54.52).

Shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) stock traded up €1.38 ($1.62) on Thursday, reaching €43.60 ($51.29). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,318,524 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €40.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €38.50. Deutsche Post AG has a 52 week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 52 week high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

