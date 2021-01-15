Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) (FRA:DPW) Given a €38.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) (FRA:DPW) has been given a €38.00 ($44.71) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 12.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €45.95 ($54.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Independent Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €46.34 ($54.52).

Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) stock opened at €43.60 ($51.29) on Wednesday. Deutsche Post AG has a 1 year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 1 year high of €41.32 ($48.61). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €40.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of €38.50.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

