Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €47.00 Price Target for Alstom SA (ALO.PA) (EPA:ALO)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) (EPA:ALO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €50.75 ($59.71).

Get Alstom SA (ALO.PA) alerts:

Shares of EPA:ALO opened at €46.89 ($55.16) on Tuesday. Alstom SA has a 12 month low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 12 month high of €37.37 ($43.96). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €46.03 and its 200 day moving average price is €44.76.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom SA (ALO.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.