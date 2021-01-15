Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€10.00” Price Target for (INGA) (AMS:INGA)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on (INGA) (AMS:INGA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on INGA. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €8.40 ($9.88) price target on (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.20 ($12.00) price objective on (INGA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.90 ($10.47) price objective on (INGA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.50 ($8.82) price objective on (INGA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. (INGA) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €9.15 ($10.77).

(INGA) has a 12 month low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 12 month high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

