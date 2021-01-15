Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of TEZNY opened at $22.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.78. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $23.14.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale SocietÃ per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

