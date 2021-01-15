Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Monday, November 9th. HSBC lowered Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

GCTAF stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.50. 10,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,505. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $48.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.45.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy makes up approximately 0.5% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $5,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

