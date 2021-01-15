Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Epiroc AB (publ) has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS EPOKY opened at $19.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.48. Epiroc AB has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $20.08.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil works, and well drilling worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides rock drilling equipment; equipment for mechanical rock excavation; rock reinforcement; loading and haulage; ventilation systems; and drilling equipment for exploration, water, oil, and gas, as well as related spare parts and service.

