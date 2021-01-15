Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $535.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of ASML from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. ASML has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $456.75.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $544.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $228.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASML has a twelve month low of $191.25 and a twelve month high of $546.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $475.16 and its 200 day moving average is $403.96.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ASML will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASML. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 1.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,820,232,000 after acquiring an additional 86,494 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth about $2,742,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth about $223,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth about $524,000. 17.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

