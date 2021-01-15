Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AMSSY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of AMS in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AMS in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of AMS in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded AMS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of AMS stock opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.67 and a 200 day moving average of $10.48. AMS has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $23.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

ams AG provides sensor solutions worldwide. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry segments. It offers 3D, audio, CMOS image, light, medical and health, position, power management, temperature, and smart light management sensors; wireless sensor nodes; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed signal application specific integrated circuit solutions for the automotive, industry, medical, and smart building.

