Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) to Hold

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) was downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.88.

VVNT stock opened at $24.66 on Friday. Vivint Smart Home has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.97 and its 200-day moving average is $18.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.14 and a beta of 0.41.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $318.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.96 million. On average, research analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Vivint Smart Home in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vivint Smart Home in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

