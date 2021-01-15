Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) to Hold

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) was downgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.47.

Teck Resources stock opened at $19.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.49, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.06 and its 200 day moving average is $13.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $20.26.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Teck Resources’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

