Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target to $22.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its price objective upped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential downside of 16.73% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Barclays upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.57.

NYSE:NCLH opened at $26.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.87. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $59.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.25.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.24) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.76 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 114.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.18%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Binder sold 91,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $2,265,143.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,249 shares in the company, valued at $7,062,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCLH. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,320,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,131,000 after acquiring an additional 469,889 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,571,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,665,000 after acquiring an additional 195,632 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,465,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 393.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,065,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,428,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,441,000 after purchasing an additional 161,489 shares during the last quarter. 50.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye.

