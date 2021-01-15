Desire Achieves Market Cap of $18,005.94 (DSR)

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded down 26.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. One Desire coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Desire has traded 40.1% lower against the dollar. Desire has a market cap of $18,005.94 and approximately $3.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,066.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,113.20 or 0.03174515 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.45 or 0.00383422 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $463.38 or 0.01321427 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.06 or 0.00559108 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $150.97 or 0.00430521 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003794 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.36 or 0.00280492 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00020783 BTC.

Desire Coin Profile

DSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Desire’s official website is www.desire-crypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Desire is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Neoscrypt algorithm. It features a second layer of masternodes that process private and instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Desire

Desire can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Desire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Desire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

