Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Upgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Derwent London from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Derwent London presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Get Derwent London alerts:

Shares of DWVYF opened at $41.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.95 and its 200 day moving average is $38.35. Derwent London has a 12-month low of $33.77 and a 12-month high of $43.62.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.