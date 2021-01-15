Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) PT Raised to $1.15

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from $0.95 to $1.15 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 47.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DNN. TD Securities downgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th.

DNN traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.78. 57,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,889,077. Denison Mines has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.49 million, a P/E ratio of -39.01 and a beta of 2.16.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter. Denison Mines had a negative net margin of 103.08% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. Equities research analysts expect that Denison Mines will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNN. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Denison Mines by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,351,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 654,135 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Denison Mines by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,441,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 51,096 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC grew its position in Denison Mines by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 15,802,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 131,322 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Denison Mines by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,609,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 666,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in Denison Mines by 25,269.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 564,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 562,000 shares during the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

