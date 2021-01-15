Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)’s stock price rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.34 and last traded at $34.48. Approximately 535,956 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 502,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.49.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Deluxe from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.24 and a beta of 1.64.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $439.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.45 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 43.69%. Deluxe’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Deluxe by 16.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Deluxe by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 284,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after acquiring an additional 16,417 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deluxe by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 594,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,300,000 after acquiring an additional 13,142 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Deluxe by 921.2% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 32,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 29,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Deluxe by 27.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,070,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

About Deluxe (NYSE:DLX)

Deluxe Corporation provides printed business forms, checks, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides marketing materials and promotional solutions, such as postcards, brochures, retail packaging supplies, apparel, greeting cards, and business cards; and treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management, as well as software, hardware and digital imaging solutions.

