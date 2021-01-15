Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DELTA APPAREL is a vertical manufacturer of knitwear products for the entire family. Our company purchases cotton direct from the field and through a stringently controlled process produces finished apparel for the domestic and international market place. The products we manufacture are sold under our brands of Delta Pro-Weight, Delta Magnum Weight, Healthknit and Quail Hollow Sportswear. In addition, Delta Apparel, Inc. also produces finished products for America’s leading retailers, corporate industry programs and sports licensed apparel marketers. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DLA traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.03. The stock had a trading volume of 447 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,599. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.05. The company has a market capitalization of $146.68 million, a PE ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Delta Apparel has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $29.17.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The textile maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. Delta Apparel had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $116.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Delta Apparel will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 67.9% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 119,799 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 48,439 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 99.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 28,860 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel in the second quarter valued at $324,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel in the third quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 753,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after buying an additional 14,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

Delta Apparel Company Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

