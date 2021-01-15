Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stake Lifted by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 9.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,548,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $658,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,373 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,248,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $160,513,000 after acquiring an additional 76,939 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,756,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,443,000 after acquiring an additional 834,150 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,202,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,507,000 after acquiring an additional 58,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,521,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,669,000 after acquiring an additional 513,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

DAL stock opened at $41.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.45. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $62.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.11.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. 140166 downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.71.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 13,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $498,112.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,957.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $4,480,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,478 shares in the company, valued at $10,876,651.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,487 shares of company stock worth $9,077,952 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

