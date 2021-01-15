Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Darrell & King LLC

Darrell & King LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480,351 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,268 shares during the quarter. Dell Technologies makes up about 5.6% of Darrell & King LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Darrell & King LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dell Technologies worth $35,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 154.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2,631.6% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DELL traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.26. 3,308,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,139,391. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $77.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $55.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.62. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider Steven H. Price sold 273,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $19,895,226.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 311,947 shares in the company, valued at $22,722,219.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $188,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,083,853.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,665,961 shares of company stock worth $117,766,047. Company insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.68.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

