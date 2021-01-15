Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) COO Jeffrey W. Clarke Sells 100,000 Shares

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 100,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total transaction of $7,659,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 484,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,103,642.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $73.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.55. The company has a market cap of $54.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.96. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.62. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DELL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Elliott Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 7.0% during the third quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,106,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,747,000 after buying an additional 1,579,576 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 23.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,360,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,847,000 after buying an additional 1,016,117 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 55.1% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,065,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,792,000 after purchasing an additional 733,459 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 46.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,245,000 after purchasing an additional 659,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.3% in the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,201,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,443,000 after purchasing an additional 554,748 shares in the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

